Monero (XMR) Hits 1-Day Volume of $41.68 Million

Monero (XMR) traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on August 11th. Monero has a market cap of $2.76 billion and $41.68 million worth of Monero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Monero coin can currently be purchased for approximately $149.49 or 0.00254360 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Monero has traded down 0.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $58,772.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $328.52 or 0.00558964 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.81 or 0.00009892 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $59.21 or 0.00100736 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.44 or 0.00031368 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.96 or 0.00033969 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.79 or 0.00067700 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.46 or 0.00068847 BTC.

Monero Coin Profile

Monero (XMR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 18th, 2014. Monero’s total supply is 18,446,744 coins. Monero’s official message board is forum.getmonero.org. Monero’s official website is www.getmonero.org. The Reddit community for Monero is https://reddit.com/r/monero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Monero’s official Twitter account is @monero and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Monero Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Monero is a decentralized cryptocurrency, meaning it is secure digital cash operated by a network of users. Transactions are confirmed by distributed consensus and then immutably recorded on the blockchain.Monero uses ring signatures, ring confidential transactions, and stealth addresses to obfuscate the origins, amounts, and destinations of all transactions. Transactions on the Monero blockchain cannot be linked to a particular user or real-world identity.Monero is is private by default. Units of Monero cannot be blacklisted by vendors or exchanges due to their association in previous transactions.Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (Main Source), LocalMonero (Backup), and WhatToMine (Block Time only)”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Monero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Monero should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Monero using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

