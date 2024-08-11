MetisDAO (METIS) Trading Down 6.7% Over Last Week

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 11th. MetisDAO has a market capitalization of $184.39 million and $8.71 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, MetisDAO has traded 6.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One MetisDAO token can now be purchased for about $31.09 or 0.00052843 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get MetisDAO alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00010555 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000068 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,716.57 or 0.98107956 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00007778 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.55 or 0.00007735 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.05 or 0.00011985 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 34.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00000869 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0247 or 0.00000042 BTC.

MetisDAO Profile

MetisDAO (METIS) is a token. It was first traded on May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,931,334 tokens. MetisDAO’s official message board is metisdao.medium.com. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisl2. MetisDAO’s official website is www.metis.io.

Buying and Selling MetisDAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Metis has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 5,931,334.342 in circulation. The last known price of Metis is 33.24568134 USD and is up 2.09 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 259 active market(s) with $6,043,644.55 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

