Meridian Co. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.13 (NASDAQ:MRBK)

Meridian Co. (NASDAQ:MRBK – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 25th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share on Monday, August 19th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 12th.

Meridian has increased its dividend payment by an average of 58.7% annually over the last three years. Meridian has a payout ratio of 30.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Meridian to earn $1.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.50 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.4%.

Get Meridian alerts:

Meridian Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MRBK opened at $10.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $118.57 million, a PE ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.16. Meridian has a 1 year low of $8.26 and a 1 year high of $14.24.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Meridian from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th.

Read Our Latest Analysis on MRBK

About Meridian

(Get Free Report)

Meridian Corporation operates as the holding company for Meridian Bank that provides commercial banking products and services in Pennsylvania, New Jersey, Delaware, Florida, and Maryland. The company offers various deposit products, such as demand non-interest bearing, demand interest bearing, savings accounts, money market accounts, and time deposits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Meridian Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meridian and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.