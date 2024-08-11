MELD (MELD) 1-Day Volume Hits $1.05 Million

MELD (MELD) traded up 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. One MELD token can currently be purchased for $0.0100 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. MELD has a market cap of $38.23 million and $1.05 million worth of MELD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, MELD has traded down 5.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About MELD

MELD launched on February 1st, 2022. MELD’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,816,128,782 tokens. The Reddit community for MELD is https://reddit.com/r/meld_labs/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for MELD is www.meld.com. The official message board for MELD is medium.com/onmeld. MELD’s official Twitter account is @onmeld and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MELD

According to CryptoCompare, “MELD (MELD) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. MELD has a current supply of 4,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of MELD is 0.00983353 USD and is down -2.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 41 active market(s) with $1,055,591.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.meld.com/.”

