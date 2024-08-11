MDA Space (TSE:MDA) Price Target Raised to C$21.00 at Cormark

MDA Space (TSE:MDA – Free Report) had its price target boosted by Cormark from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on MDA. Scotiabank increased their target price on MDA Space from C$18.50 to C$20.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$16.00 target price on MDA Space and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th.

Get MDA Space alerts:

View Our Latest Report on MDA Space

MDA Space Price Performance

MDA traded up C$0.69 during trading on Friday, reaching C$14.26. 410,759 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 223,357. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.23, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.00. MDA Space has a 1 year low of C$8.38 and a 1 year high of C$15.45. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$12.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$13.34. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.53 and a beta of 0.14.

MDA Space (TSE:MDA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported C$0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.01. MDA Space had a return on equity of 4.41% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business had revenue of C$209.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$210.35 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MDA Space will post 0.5601118 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Brendan Paddick purchased 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$11.96 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,016,600.00. 12.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MDA Space Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

MDA Ltd. designs, manufactures, and services space robotics, satellite systems and components, and intelligence systems in Canada, the United States, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company offers geointelligence solutions that use satellite-generated imagery and analytic services to deliver critical and value-added insights in the areas of national security, climate change monitoring, and maritime surveillance; owns and operates commercial data distribution for its satellite RADARSAT-2; and distributes high resolution optical imagery, satellite-based automatic identification system data, and radio-frequency data for other third-party missions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MDA Space Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDA Space and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.