Main Street Capital Co. (MAIN) To Go Ex-Dividend on December 6th

Main Street Capital Co. (NYSE:MAIN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, August 9th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a dividend of 0.245 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, December 13th. This represents a $2.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th.

Main Street Capital has increased its dividend by an average of 18.7% annually over the last three years. Main Street Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 74.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Main Street Capital to earn $3.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.94 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 74.8%.

MAIN opened at $48.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $50.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.10. Main Street Capital has a fifty-two week low of $37.70 and a fifty-two week high of $52.39. The firm has a market cap of $4.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.29.

Main Street Capital ( NYSE:MAIN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $131.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.00 million. Main Street Capital had a return on equity of 14.83% and a net margin of 89.11%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Main Street Capital will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Main Street Capital from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Main Street Capital from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.20.

Main Street Capital Corporation is a business development company specializes in equity capital to lower middle market companies. The firm specializing in recapitalizations, management buyouts, refinancing, family estate planning, management buyouts, refinancing, industry consolidation, mature, later stage emerging growth.

