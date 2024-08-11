Macquarie Boosts Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT) Price Target to $208.00

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Macquarie from $205.00 to $208.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on HLT. Mizuho lowered their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $245.00 to $242.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $216.00 to $215.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $199.00 to $209.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Bank of America upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $200.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hilton Worldwide currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $209.53.

Shares of NYSE HLT opened at $206.32 on Wednesday. Hilton Worldwide has a 1 year low of $146.00 and a 1 year high of $229.03. The firm has a market cap of $51.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.85, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $213.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.07.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.90 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 81.29% and a net margin of 11.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.63 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Hilton Worldwide will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 23rd will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.29%. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.04%.

In related news, Director Melanie Healey purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $199.65 per share, with a total value of $399,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 14,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,982,371.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HLT. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,575 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 4,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $793,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hilton Worldwide during the 4th quarter valued at $80,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Hilton Worldwide by 50.4% during the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 2,401 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

