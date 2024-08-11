Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN) Lifted to Neutral at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Free Report) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has $4.00 price target on the technology company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $1.00.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on LUMN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lumen Technologies from an underweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup upgraded Lumen Technologies from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $1.25 to $3.15 in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $3.53.

Shares of LUMN opened at $5.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.65 billion, a PE ratio of -0.51 and a beta of 1.14. Lumen Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.78 and a 1-year high of $7.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.89. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.55.

Lumen Technologies (NYSE:LUMN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The technology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.07). Lumen Technologies had a negative net margin of 76.21% and a positive return on equity of 4.06%. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Lumen Technologies will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its stake in Lumen Technologies by 140.3% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 29,259 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 17,084 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lumen Technologies by 69.1% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 146,943 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 60,028 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Lumen Technologies by 6,029.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,774 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 36,174 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Lumen Technologies by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 33,944 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 12,794 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC increased its holdings in Lumen Technologies by 54.0% in the 4th quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 22,580 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 7,920 shares during the last quarter. 66.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lumen Technologies, Inc, a facilities-based technology and communications company, provides various integrated products and services to business and residential customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Business and Mass Markets. It offers dark fiber, edge cloud services, internet protocol, managed security, software-defined wide area networks, secure access service edge, unified communications and collaboration, and optical wavelengths services; ethernet and VPN data networks services; and legacy services to manage cash flow, including time division multiplexing voice, private line, and other legacy services, as well as sells communication equipment, and IT solutions.

