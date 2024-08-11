Louisiana-Pacific Co. Expected to Post Q3 2024 Earnings of $0.88 Per Share (NYSE:LPX)

Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Free Report) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for Louisiana-Pacific in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 8th. DA Davidson analyst K. Yinger anticipates that the building manufacturing company will post earnings of $0.88 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for Louisiana-Pacific’s current full-year earnings is $5.23 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Louisiana-Pacific’s FY2025 earnings at $4.56 EPS.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The building manufacturing company reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.23. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 20.87% and a net margin of 9.74%. The business had revenue of $814.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.55 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TD Securities lifted their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets cut Louisiana-Pacific from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $99.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn downgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Louisiana-Pacific presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.88.

LPX opened at $95.37 on Friday. Louisiana-Pacific has a one year low of $49.47 and a one year high of $101.89. The company has a market cap of $6.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20, a PEG ratio of 13.92 and a beta of 1.89. The business’s fifty day moving average is $89.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 3.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 20th. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, Director Ozey K. Horton, Jr. sold 800 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.10, for a total value of $76,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 29,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,787,668.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Lizanne C. Gottung sold 3,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.18, for a total transaction of $320,245.38. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,095,819.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Ozey K. Horton, Jr. sold 800 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.10, for a total value of $76,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 29,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,787,668.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eminence Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 31.4% during the 4th quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 2,056,991 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $145,697,000 after purchasing an additional 491,641 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 11.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,740,249 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $146,026,000 after acquiring an additional 177,132 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,136,025 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $80,465,000 after acquiring an additional 103,249 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 2nd quarter valued at $91,053,000. Finally, Channing Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 4th quarter valued at $73,662,000. 94.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides building solutions primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through Siding, Oriented Strand Board, LP South America, and Other segments. The Siding segment offers LP SmartSide trim and siding products, LP SmartSide ExpertFinish trim and siding products, LP BuilderSeries lap siding products, and LP Outdoor Building Solutions; and engineered wood siding, trim, soffit, and fascia products.

