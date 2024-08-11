Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Stock Holdings Increased by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 113,657 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.05% of Loews worth $8,495,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Loews during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Loews by 244.0% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 375 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Loews in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Loews by 225.2% in the fourth quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 491 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Loews during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. 58.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

L has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Loews from $115.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Loews to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th.

In other news, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 50,000 shares of Loews stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total value of $3,862,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 507,799 shares in the company, valued at $39,222,394.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 50,000 shares of Loews stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total value of $3,862,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 507,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,222,394.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Mark S. Schwartz sold 2,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.88, for a total transaction of $212,552.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,207,781.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 102,628 shares of company stock valued at $7,931,553 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE L traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $77.88. The stock had a trading volume of 466,473 shares, compared to its average volume of 735,319. The company has a market cap of $17.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 0.83. Loews Co. has a twelve month low of $61.29 and a twelve month high of $83.54. The business’s fifty day moving average is $76.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Loews (NYSE:L – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.27 billion during the quarter. Loews had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 9.26%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 3.71%.

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

