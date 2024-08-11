Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Price Target Raised to $599.00 at Morgan Stanley

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $503.00 to $599.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Lockheed Martin from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $500.00 to $600.00 in a report on Monday, August 5th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a positive rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com upgraded Lockheed Martin from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $380.00 to $377.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $541.85.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

Lockheed Martin stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $551.58. The company had a trading volume of 825,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,093,942. The company has a market capitalization of $132.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 0.46. Lockheed Martin has a 12-month low of $393.77 and a 12-month high of $562.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $485.46 and its 200-day moving average is $460.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.66. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 95.03%. The firm had revenue of $18.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $6.73 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Lockheed Martin will post 26.71 EPS for the current year.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $3.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is currently 46.10%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lockheed Martin

In related news, insider Timothy S. Cahill sold 3,975 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $515.36, for a total transaction of $2,048,556.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,574,850.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lockheed Martin

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Lockheed Martin by 43.7% during the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,711 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 119,967 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $54,374,000 after buying an additional 12,531 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Effects LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 742 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,620 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,627,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meitav Investment House Ltd. lifted its stake in Lockheed Martin by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 10,456 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,728,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. 74.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

