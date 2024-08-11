Litecoin Cash (LCC) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $0.94

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on August 11th. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0036 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded down 22.3% against the US dollar. Litecoin Cash has a market capitalization of $2.90 million and $0.94 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Litecoin Cash Profile
Litecoin Cash is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 803,374,684 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official website is litecoinca.sh. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Litecoin Cash Coin Trading
