Lista DAO Trading Down 4.2% Over Last 7 Days (LISTA)

Lista DAO (LISTA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on August 10th. One Lista DAO token can currently be purchased for about $0.37 or 0.00000606 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Lista DAO has traded down 4.2% against the dollar. Lista DAO has a market cap of $83.19 million and approximately $13.24 million worth of Lista DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Lista DAO alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000021 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000088 BTC.

Lista DAO Token Profile

Lista DAO was first traded on August 18th, 2022. Lista DAO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 224,666,337 tokens. Lista DAO’s official website is lista.org. Lista DAO’s official Twitter account is @lista_dao. The official message board for Lista DAO is medium.com/@listadao. The Reddit community for Lista DAO is https://reddit.com/r/listadao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Lista DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Lista DAO (LISTA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Lista DAO has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 230,625,000 in circulation. The last known price of Lista DAO is 0.36671559 USD and is up 0.14 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 92 active market(s) with $14,705,353.44 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lista.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lista DAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lista DAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lista DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lista DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lista DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.