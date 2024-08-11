Lisk (LSK) One Day Trading Volume Hits $7.70 Million

Lisk (LSK) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. Over the last seven days, Lisk has traded 20.3% higher against the US dollar. Lisk has a total market capitalization of $135.45 million and $7.70 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lisk coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.95 or 0.00001580 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000214 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000796 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001117 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000696 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000557 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001320 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000554 BTC.

LSK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 142,446,483 coins. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Lisk is lisk.com. The official message board for Lisk is lisk.com/blog. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a crypto-currency and decentralized application platform. As a crypto-currency, much like Bitcoin and other alternatives, it provides a decentralized payment system and digital money network. The network itself operates using a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake (DPoS) consensus model, that is secured by 101 democratically elected delegates. The Lisk decentralized application platform, its most powerful component, allows the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized applications and custom blockchains (sidechains) onto the Lisk blockchain. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block, which gets lowered by 1 every year until it reaches a stable block reward of 1 LISK per block. Lisk partnered with Microsoft to integrate Lisk into its Azure Blockchain as a Service (BaaS) program — meaning developers worldwide can develop, test, and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft's Azure cloud computing platform and infrastructure.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lisk should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lisk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

