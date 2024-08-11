Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Linde plc (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $484.18.
LIN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Linde from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Linde from $475.00 to $477.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Linde from $460.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $510.00 to $512.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, HSBC dropped their price objective on Linde from $458.00 to $452.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th.
LIN stock opened at $447.02 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $440.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $441.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Linde has a twelve month low of $361.02 and a twelve month high of $477.71.
Linde (NASDAQ:LIN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $3.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.79 by $0.06. Linde had a net margin of 19.49% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The company had revenue of $8.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Linde will post 15.53 earnings per share for the current year.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be given a dividend of $1.39 per share. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. Linde’s payout ratio is 43.13%.
Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and South Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.
