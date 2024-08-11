Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01), Zacks reports. Lifetime Brands had a negative net margin of 0.86% and a positive return on equity of 4.63%. The firm had revenue of $141.67 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. Lifetime Brands updated its FY 2024 guidance to 0.690-0.780 EPS.

Lifetime Brands Stock Down 3.6 %

LCUT stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 62,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,626. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a market capitalization of $153.41 million, a PE ratio of -25.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.29. Lifetime Brands has a 12 month low of $4.86 and a 12 month high of $11.68. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.36.

Lifetime Brands Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be given a $0.043 dividend. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 1st. Lifetime Brands’s dividend payout ratio is -62.96%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lifetime Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Lifetime Brands from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on shares of Lifetime Brands from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th.

Lifetime Brands Company Profile

Lifetime Brands, Inc designs, sources, and sells branded kitchenware, tableware, and other products for use in the home in the worldwide. The company provides kitchenware products, including kitchen tools and gadgets, cutlery, kitchen scales, thermometers, cutting boards, shears, cookware, pantryware, spice racks, and bakeware; and tableware products comprising dinnerware, stemware, flatware, and giftware.

