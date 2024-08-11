Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $1.76 EPS

Liberty Broadband (NASDAQ:LBRDA – Get Free Report) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by ($1.76), Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $246.00 million during the quarter. Liberty Broadband had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 87.75%. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.71 EPS.

Liberty Broadband Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LBRDA traded down $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $63.64. The stock had a trading volume of 105,297 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,024. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Liberty Broadband has a one year low of $47.17 and a one year high of $95.61. The company has a market capitalization of $9.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.80, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.03.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Liberty Broadband from $106.00 to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Citigroup lowered Liberty Broadband from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $67.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd.

About Liberty Broadband

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

