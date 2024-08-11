Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) Raised to Outperform at Raymond James

Raymond James upgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have $50.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $80.00 to $61.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $82.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $88.00 price objective (up from $84.00) on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Lattice Semiconductor from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $65.17.

Lattice Semiconductor Stock Performance

LSCC traded down $1.08 during trading on Thursday, hitting $46.25. 2,702,813 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,320,881. Lattice Semiconductor has a 1 year low of $41.65 and a 1 year high of $98.30. The firm has a market cap of $6.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.65, a P/E/G ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.58.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.01). Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 30.26% and a return on equity of 23.39%. The business had revenue of $124.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $130.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Lattice Semiconductor will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Lattice Semiconductor

In other news, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 1,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total value of $88,293.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 14,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,062,005.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Lattice Semiconductor news, CFO Sherri R. Luther sold 16,465 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.98, for a total value of $1,185,150.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 109,116 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,854,169.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Mark Jon Nelson sold 1,210 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Monday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.97, for a total value of $88,293.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,554 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,062,005.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 48,916 shares of company stock valued at $3,619,549. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LSCC. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in Lattice Semiconductor by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,883 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,614,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 85.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 29,737 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Lattice Semiconductor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,677,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 294,857 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,342,000 after buying an additional 1,490 shares during the period. 98.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Lattice Certus and ECP, Mach, iCE, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

