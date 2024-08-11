Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.67 EPS

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The real estate investment trust reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by ($0.67), Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $565.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $564.96 million. Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 41.86% and a net margin of 23.29%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.90 EPS.
NASDAQ:LAMR traded down $1.17 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $115.45. 469,974 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 414,400. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. Lamar Advertising has a 1 year low of $77.21 and a 1 year high of $123.25. The company has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 1.52. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $117.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $115.07.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 17th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 17th. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.78%.
Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals.
