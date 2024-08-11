Lake Street Capital Downgrades Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX) to Hold

Lake Street Capital cut shares of Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has $5.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $18.00.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CDLX. Northland Securities began coverage on Cardlytics in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. They set an outperform rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. Northland Capmk raised shares of Cardlytics to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Bank of America reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of Cardlytics in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Cardlytics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Cardlytics from $18.00 to $12.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $9.40.

Cardlytics stock opened at $3.78 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $8.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.55. The stock has a market cap of $184.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.65. Cardlytics has a 52 week low of $2.89 and a 52 week high of $20.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Cardlytics (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $69.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $75.39 million. Cardlytics had a negative return on equity of 25.36% and a negative net margin of 55.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.57) earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Cardlytics will post -1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Clifford Sosin acquired 3,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.99 per share, with a total value of $33,676.54. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 6,464,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,119,082.41. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Nicholas Hollmeyer Lynton sold 5,956 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.95, for a total value of $47,350.20. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 78,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $624,814.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Clifford Sosin purchased 3,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.99 per share, with a total value of $33,676.54. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 6,464,859 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $58,119,082.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 86,742 shares of company stock valued at $735,905 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 95.7% during the 2nd quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 4,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Quest Partners LLC grew its stake in Cardlytics by 160.4% in the second quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 17,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,000 after purchasing an additional 11,061 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Cardlytics by 34.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 21,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 5,484 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new position in Cardlytics in the 4th quarter worth about $199,000. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Cardlytics during the 1st quarter worth about $199,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.10% of the company’s stock.

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.

