L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) Stock Rating Lowered by Morgan Stanley

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $257.00 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of $275.00. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 12.56% from the stock’s previous close.

LHX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $238.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on L3Harris Technologies from $262.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the company from $245.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $239.73.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on L3Harris Technologies

L3Harris Technologies Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE:LHX traded down $2.29 on Friday, reaching $228.33. 505,853 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 999,292. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $43.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.07, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.72. L3Harris Technologies has a 12 month low of $160.25 and a 12 month high of $245.60. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $227.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $217.61.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $5.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 5.73%. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.97 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies will post 13.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other L3Harris Technologies news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 26,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.70, for a total transaction of $5,911,083.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,326 shares in the company, valued at $27,157,578.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.45, for a total transaction of $5,561,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,326 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,766,518.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Christopher E. Kubasik sold 26,190 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.70, for a total transaction of $5,911,083.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 120,326 shares in the company, valued at $27,157,578.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,312 shares of company stock valued at $24,712,822 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital World Investors increased its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 16,056,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,381,784,000 after purchasing an additional 3,308,506 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,186,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,251,683,000 after acquiring an additional 2,692,771 shares during the period. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 990.3% in the 4th quarter. Mizuho Markets Americas LLC now owns 2,204,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $464,349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,002,475 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in L3Harris Technologies during the 4th quarter worth about $325,147,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in L3Harris Technologies by 34.7% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,416,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,138,549 shares during the last quarter. 84.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About L3Harris Technologies

(Get Free Report)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems, passive sensing and targeting, electronic attack, autonomy, power and communications, and networks and sensors, as well as advanced combat systems for air, land, and sea sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.