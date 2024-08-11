Koppers (NYSE:KOP) Updates FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.100-4.600 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 4.420. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.2 billion-$2.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.2 billion. Koppers also updated its FY24 guidance to $4.10-4.60 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barrington Research reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Koppers in a report on Monday, August 5th.

Koppers Price Performance

KOP traded down $0.61 on Friday, hitting $34.95. 304,872 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,936. Koppers has a 12 month low of $33.80 and a 12 month high of $58.23. The business has a 50-day moving average of $38.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $740.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 1.85.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $563.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $589.17 million. Koppers had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 17.19%. Koppers’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Koppers will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Koppers Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Koppers’s payout ratio is 7.89%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Koppers news, CEO M Leroy Ball sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total transaction of $105,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 321,008 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,597,898.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,500 shares of company stock valued at $319,850. 6.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Koppers

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC) segments.

See Also

