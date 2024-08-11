Koppers (NYSE:KOP) Issues FY24 Earnings Guidance

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Free Report) updated its FY24 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $4.10-4.60 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.42. The company issued revenue guidance of approximately $2.15 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.24 billion. Koppers also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 4.100-4.600 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barrington Research reissued an outperform rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Koppers in a research report on Monday, August 5th.

Koppers Trading Down 1.7 %

KOP traded down $0.61 on Friday, reaching $34.95. 304,872 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,936. Koppers has a twelve month low of $33.80 and a twelve month high of $58.23. The company’s 50 day moving average is $38.43 and its 200-day moving average is $46.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 2.29. The company has a market cap of $740.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 1.85.

Koppers (NYSE:KOP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.04. Koppers had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 17.19%. The business had revenue of $563.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $589.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Koppers will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Koppers Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Koppers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.89%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO M Leroy Ball sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.36, for a total value of $105,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 321,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,597,898.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 7,500 shares of company stock worth $319,850 in the last three months. 6.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Koppers Company Profile

Koppers Holdings Inc provides treated wood products, wood preservation chemicals, and carbon compounds in the United States, Australasia, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Railroad and Utility Products and Services (RUPS), Performance Chemicals (PC), and Carbon Materials and Chemicals (CMC) segments.

Featured Articles

