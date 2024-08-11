Kinovo (LON:KINO) Receives “Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Kinovo (LON:KINO – Free Report) in a report published on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 95 ($1.21) price target on the stock.
Kinovo Trading Up 7.9 %
LON KINO traded up GBX 5.50 ($0.07) on Friday, reaching GBX 75 ($0.96). The company had a trading volume of 152,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,654. Kinovo has a 52 week low of GBX 25 ($0.32) and a 52 week high of GBX 75 ($0.96). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 64.69 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 55.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.17. The stock has a market cap of £47.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,071.43 and a beta of 0.89.
About Kinovo
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Kinovo
- How to Know Which Cryptocurrency to Buy: A Guide for Investors
- Why Wall Street Analysts Raised Price Targets for Suncor Stock
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Is Super Micro Computer a Buy After Shares Sink 20% on Earnings?
- What is the Hang Seng index?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/5 – 8/9
Receive News & Ratings for Kinovo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinovo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.