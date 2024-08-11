Kinovo (LON:KINO) Receives “Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Kinovo (LON:KINO – Free Report) in a report published on Friday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage currently has a GBX 95 ($1.21) price target on the stock.

Kinovo Trading Up 7.9 %

LON KINO traded up GBX 5.50 ($0.07) on Friday, reaching GBX 75 ($0.96). The company had a trading volume of 152,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 136,654. Kinovo has a 52 week low of GBX 25 ($0.32) and a 52 week high of GBX 75 ($0.96). The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 64.69 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 55.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.17. The stock has a market cap of £47.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,071.43 and a beta of 0.89.

Get Kinovo alerts:

About Kinovo

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Kinovo plc, through its subsidiaries, provides gas heating, electrical, and general building services to housing associations and local authorities, public buildings, industrial and commercial, and education and private sectors in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Mechanical Services, Building Services, and Electrical Services segments.

Receive News & Ratings for Kinovo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinovo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.