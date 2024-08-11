Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Separately, Barrington Research reissued an outperform rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of Kelly Services in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th.

Kelly Services Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KELYA traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 294,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,846. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $21.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $690.19 million, a P/E ratio of 13.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.21. Kelly Services has a 1-year low of $16.85 and a 1-year high of $25.27.

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The business services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.18. Kelly Services had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 1.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Kelly Services will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kelly Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 21st. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Kelly Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.58%.

Institutional Trading of Kelly Services

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Kelly Services during the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. nVerses Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kelly Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Kelly Services during the second quarter valued at $51,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Kelly Services in the 1st quarter worth about $125,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kelly Services during the 1st quarter valued at about $177,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.34% of the company’s stock.

Kelly Services Company Profile

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries. The company operates through five segments: Professional & Industrial; Science, Engineering & Technology; Education; Outsourcing & Consulting; and International. The Professional & Industrial segment delivers staffing, outcome-based, and permanent placement services providing administrative, accounting, and finance; light industrial; contact center staffing; and other workforce solutions.

