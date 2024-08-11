Kava Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $7.01 Million (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 11th. Kava has a market capitalization of $358.26 million and approximately $7.01 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Kava has traded down 0.7% against the dollar. One Kava token can currently be purchased for about $0.33 or 0.00000547 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.56 or 0.00035627 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00006633 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.15 or 0.00011808 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0896 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00008330 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00001455 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00004505 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0571 or 0.00000094 BTC.

Kava Token Profile

Kava (KAVA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 1,082,854,775 tokens. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs. Kava’s official website is www.kava.io. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Kava Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava Chain is a decentralized, permissionless, censorship-resistant blockchain built with the Cosmos SDK. This means it operates much like other Cosmos ecosystem blockchains, and is designed to be interoperable between chains. Learn more about Cosmos. Learn more about Kava.‍Kava Protocol is the set of rules and behaviors built into the Kava Chain that enables advanced Decentralized Finance (DeFi) functionality like permissionless borrowing and lending.‍The KAVA token is an asset on the Kava Chain. Kava Chain is secured by its token KAVA and it is used across the full chain as a transport and a store of value. It is given as a reward for minting USDX on the Kava app.Blockchain data provided by: ATOMScan (total supply)”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kava using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

