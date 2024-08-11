JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Price Target to $125.00

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the entertainment giant’s stock.

DIS has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Walt Disney from $128.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Wednesday, July 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, May 6th. Argus increased their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson cut their price objective on Walt Disney from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $118.75.

Walt Disney stock opened at $86.21 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $96.90 and a 200-day moving average of $105.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 93.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.75. Walt Disney has a 52 week low of $78.73 and a 52 week high of $123.74.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.19. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 8.37% and a net margin of 1.90%. The firm had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Walt Disney will post 4.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Calvin Mcdonald purchased 11,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $85.06 per share, for a total transaction of $999,965.36. Following the purchase, the director now owns 22,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,897,943.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 74.3% in the 4th quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 60,250 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,441,000 after purchasing an additional 25,681 shares during the period. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 60,841 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,493,000 after buying an additional 1,163 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 742,062 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $67,052,000 after buying an additional 148,434 shares during the period. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,600 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Finally, Round Rock Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Walt Disney during the fourth quarter worth about $236,000. Institutional investors own 65.71% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Entertainment, Sports, and Experiences. The company produces and distributes film and television video streaming content under the ABC Television Network, Disney, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brand television channels, as well as ABC television stations and A+E television networks; and produces original content under the ABC Signature, Disney Branded Television, FX Productions, Lucasfilm, Marvel, National Geographic Studios, Pixar, Searchlight Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, 20th Television, and Walt Disney Pictures banners.

