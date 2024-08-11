Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI) Price Target Cut to $14.00

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Benchmark from $21.00 to $14.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Janus International Group from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Janus International Group from $14.50 to $12.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Janus International Group in a report on Monday, April 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $14.50.

JBI traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $10.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,587,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,878,122. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 0.91. Janus International Group has a twelve month low of $9.16 and a twelve month high of $15.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13.

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $254.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.90 million. Janus International Group had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 28.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Janus International Group will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Peter Frayser sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 217,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,267,075. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Janus International Group during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of Janus International Group by 78.8% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 2,962 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Janus International Group during the first quarter valued at about $173,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of Janus International Group by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 14,482 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,968 shares during the period. Finally, Saxon Interests Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Janus International Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $189,000. 88.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers and supplies turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. The company offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage moveable additional storage structures units, and other solutions.

