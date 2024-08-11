iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV) Stock Holdings Boosted by Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC

Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 41,172 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,111 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF makes up approximately 3.2% of Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Muirfield Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $3,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gleason Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 232.9% in the fourth quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, ESL Trust Services LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at $51,000.

BATS:USMV traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $86.82. The company had a trading volume of 1,753,467 shares. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $82.73. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $47.44 and a 12-month high of $55.45.

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

