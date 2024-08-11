iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV) Shares Sold by Evanson Asset Management LLC

Evanson Asset Management LLC cut its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 378 shares during the quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF were worth $512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $909,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $862,000. Krilogy Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $676,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 55.7% during the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 816 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 75.3% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 90,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,710,000 after acquiring an additional 38,816 shares during the last quarter.

EFV stock traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $53.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,038,966 shares. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a 52 week low of $49.15 and a 52 week high of $59.57. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.65. The stock has a market cap of $16.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.70.

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

