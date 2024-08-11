IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.04 EPS

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.04, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $11.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 million. IonQ had a negative return on equity of 31.76% and a negative net margin of 671.00%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 106.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. IonQ updated its FY 2024 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2024 guidance to EPS.

IonQ Stock Performance

NYSE:IONQ traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,208,093 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,788,253. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.58 and a beta of 2.06. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $7.60 and a 200-day moving average of $8.81. IonQ has a 12 month low of $6.22 and a 12 month high of $21.60.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on IonQ from $11.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Craig Hallum decreased their price target on IonQ from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of IonQ in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, IonQ presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.60.

Insider Buying and Selling at IonQ

In other IonQ news, CEO Peter Hume Chapman sold 5,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total value of $46,835.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 445,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,513,393.33. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CRO Rima Alameddine sold 9,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total transaction of $77,377.23. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 687,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,427,057.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Peter Hume Chapman sold 5,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total value of $46,835.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 445,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,513,393.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,353 shares of company stock worth $160,585 in the last quarter. 11.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IonQ Company Profile

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

