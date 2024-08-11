IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) Price Target Cut to $8.00

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by The Goldman Sachs Group from $11.50 to $8.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of IonQ in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on shares of IonQ from $21.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $14.60.

IONQ traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $7.12. 4,208,093 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,788,253. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -8.58 and a beta of 2.06. IonQ has a fifty-two week low of $6.22 and a fifty-two week high of $21.60.

IonQ (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.04. IonQ had a negative return on equity of 31.76% and a negative net margin of 671.00%. The firm had revenue of $11.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.66 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.16) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 106.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IonQ will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CRO Rima Alameddine sold 9,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total value of $77,377.23. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 687,840 shares in the company, valued at $5,427,057.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other IonQ news, CEO Peter Hume Chapman sold 5,936 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total value of $46,835.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 445,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,513,393.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Rima Alameddine sold 9,807 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total transaction of $77,377.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 687,840 shares in the company, valued at $5,427,057.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 20,353 shares of company stock worth $160,585. Corporate insiders own 11.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of IonQ in the 4th quarter worth $26,430,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in IonQ by 1,598.7% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,084,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,961,909 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of IonQ by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,824,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,062,000 after purchasing an additional 918,265 shares during the period. Gagnon Securities LLC purchased a new position in IonQ during the first quarter worth about $2,410,000. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in IonQ by 126.7% in the 1st quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 357,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,566,000 after purchasing an additional 199,500 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.42% of the company’s stock.

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

