io.net One Day Trading Volume Reaches $64.36 Million (IO)

io.net (IO) traded 11.9% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 11th. io.net has a total market cap of $141.46 million and approximately $64.36 million worth of io.net was traded on exchanges in the last day. One io.net token can now be bought for approximately $1.49 or 0.00002534 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, io.net has traded 14.1% lower against the US dollar.
io.net Profile
io.net launched on June 11th, 2024. io.net’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 95,000,000 tokens. io.net’s official message board is ionet.medium.com. io.net’s official website is io.net. io.net’s official Twitter account is @ionet.
Buying and Selling io.net
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as io.net directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade io.net should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy io.net using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
