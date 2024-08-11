Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2024 Earnings of $1.80 Per Share

Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR – Free Report) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q3 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Inter Parfums in a report released on Thursday, August 8th. DA Davidson analyst L. Weiser forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.80 per share for the quarter. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $192.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Inter Parfums’ current full-year earnings is $5.15 per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Inter Parfums’ FY2025 earnings at $5.43 EPS.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.09. Inter Parfums had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 10.50%. The firm had revenue of $342.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $342.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on IPAR. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $172.00 target price on shares of Inter Parfums in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $151.00 price objective (up from $150.00) on shares of Inter Parfums in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded Inter Parfums from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Inter Parfums from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.75.

Inter Parfums Price Performance

NASDAQ IPAR opened at $130.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 30.18 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $122.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $129.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.75. Inter Parfums has a 52-week low of $108.39 and a 52-week high of $156.75.

Inter Parfums Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 13th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. Inter Parfums’s payout ratio is 69.12%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Inter Parfums in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in Inter Parfums during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in Inter Parfums by 87.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Inter Parfums during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 44.4% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 286 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. 55.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. The company offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade, Lanvin, Moncler, Montblanc, Rochas, S.T.

