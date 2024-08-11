Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Position Trimmed by Baldwin Brothers LLC MA

Baldwin Brothers LLC MA cut its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 62.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,755 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 6,356 shares during the period. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA’s holdings in Intel were worth $116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of INTC. Strategic Blueprint LLC grew its position in Intel by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 8,846 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter worth $221,000. WESPAC Advisors LLC bought a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Harbour Trust & Investment Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Intel during the 4th quarter worth about $519,000. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in shares of Intel by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 142,770 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $7,174,000 after acquiring an additional 4,095 shares in the last quarter. 64.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Price Performance

Shares of Intel stock traded down $0.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.71. 76,394,546 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 51,828,367. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $83.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53, a PEG ratio of 17.38 and a beta of 1.05. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $18.84 and a 52 week high of $51.28.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.08). Intel had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 1.82%. The company had revenue of $12.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 7th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is 52.08%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on INTC. Barclays lowered their price target on Intel from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. HSBC lowered Intel from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Intel from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Intel in a research report on Monday, May 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.04.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on INTC

Insider Transactions at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.16 per share, with a total value of $252,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 37,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $765,576. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Profile

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.