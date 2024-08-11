Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE) Price Target Lowered to $10.00 at Macquarie

Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by Macquarie from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. Macquarie currently has a neutral rating on the stock.
Separately, JMP Securities dropped their target price on shares of Inspired Entertainment from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th.
Inspired Entertainment Trading Down 2.5 %
Inspired Entertainment (NASDAQ:INSE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $63.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.65 million. Inspired Entertainment had a net margin of 0.56% and a negative return on equity of 9.10%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Inspired Entertainment will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of INSE. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new stake in Inspired Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Bfsg LLC raised its holdings in Inspired Entertainment by 301.3% in the 1st quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 6,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 4,580 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment in the 4th quarter worth about $117,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inspired Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in Inspired Entertainment by 102.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 35,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after buying an additional 17,733 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.38% of the company’s stock.
Inspired Entertainment, Inc, a gaming technology company, engages in the supply of content, platform, and other products and services to regulated lottery, betting, and gaming operators worldwide. It operates in four segments: Gaming, Virtual Sports, Interactive, and Leisure. The Gaming segment supplies gaming terminals and software to betting offices, casinos, gaming halls, and high street adult gaming centers; a portfolio of games through its digital terminals under the Centurion and Super Hot Fruits names; and traditional casino games, such as roulette, blackjack, and number games.
