Insider Selling: WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) VP Sells $120,918.36 in Stock

WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) VP Anthony Reese sold 1,362 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.78, for a total value of $120,918.36. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,462 shares in the company, valued at $129,796.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

WEC Energy Group Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:WEC opened at $87.98 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.93. The stock has a market cap of $27.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.21, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.41. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.13 and a 52-week high of $92.23.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.87 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.26% and a net margin of 15.85%. WEC Energy Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.88 earnings per share for the current year.

WEC Energy Group Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.835 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 14th. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.80%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.93%.

WEC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered WEC Energy Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays raised their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $96.00 to $90.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.31.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 8,801.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 261,793 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $22,035,000 after purchasing an additional 258,852 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 21.8% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,309 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 949 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its stake in shares of WEC Energy Group by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 133,551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,139,000 after acquiring an additional 6,672 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 3,406 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC raised its stake in WEC Energy Group by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 21,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after buying an additional 3,554 shares in the last quarter. 77.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About WEC Energy Group

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

