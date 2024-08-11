Insider Selling: The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) CEO Sells $420,000.00 in Stock

The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) CEO Barry Port sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $420,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 53,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,520,240. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link.

The Ensign Group Stock Performance

Shares of ENSG opened at $141.25 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $90.00 and a 12 month high of $147.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $123.38.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.02. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 17.32% and a net margin of 5.68%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. The Ensign Group’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Ensign Group Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 30th were given a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 28th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.32%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ENSG. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of The Ensign Group in a research note on Friday, June 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $134.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on The Ensign Group from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Oppenheimer increased their target price on The Ensign Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. Finally, Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of The Ensign Group in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, The Ensign Group currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Ensign Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Alliance increased its position in The Ensign Group by 6.0% during the second quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. grew its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 87.2% during the 2nd quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 49,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,088,000 after purchasing an additional 22,924 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $3,500,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,322,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,577,000 after purchasing an additional 35,862 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 1.5% in the second quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 7,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $943,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. 96.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About The Ensign Group

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

