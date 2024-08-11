Insider Selling: Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) Director Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) Director Hugh E. Sawyer III sold 3,000 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.09, for a total value of $312,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,802 shares in the company, valued at $2,477,550.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:HURN opened at $103.56 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $97.63. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a PE ratio of 29.84 and a beta of 0.61. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.26 and a fifty-two week high of $115.65.

Huron Consulting Group (NASDAQ:HURN – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.20. Huron Consulting Group had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 20.44%. The company had revenue of $371.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $374.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Huron Consulting Group during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Huron Consulting Group during the 4th quarter worth $175,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 242.1% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 4,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 2,886 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Huron Consulting Group by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $863,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in Huron Consulting Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $269,000. 93.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 3rd. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Huron Consulting Group from $133.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 target price on shares of Huron Consulting Group in a research report on Thursday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.75.

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides financial and operational performance improvement consulting services; digital offerings, spanning technology and analytic-related services; software products; organizational transformation services; revenue cycle managed and outsourcing services; financial and capital advisory consulting services; and strategy and innovation consulting services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, federal health system, public, children's and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

