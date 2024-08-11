Insider Selling: Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH) Insider Sells 18,249 Shares of Stock

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Free Report) (TSE:AUP) insider Scott Michael Habig sold 18,249 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.31, for a total value of $96,902.19. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 456,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,423,154.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of AUPH opened at $5.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $770.39 million, a P/E ratio of -12.56 and a beta of 1.44. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a one year low of $4.71 and a one year high of $10.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 5.60 and a quick ratio of 5.05.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Free Report) (TSE:AUP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. The company had revenue of $57.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.25 million. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 11.75% and a negative net margin of 24.31%. The business’s revenue was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.08) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.00.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Armistice Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 57.7% in the fourth quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 9,536,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $85,729,000 after acquiring an additional 3,488,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,048,456 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $18,416,000 after purchasing an additional 576,120 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,089,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 196.1% during the 1st quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 349,204 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,750,000 after buying an additional 231,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 51.7% in the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 308,500 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,552,000 after buying an additional 105,100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.83% of the company’s stock.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in the United States. It offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

