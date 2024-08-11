Insider Selling: AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON) Director Sells 11,022 Shares of Stock

AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) Director Norman H. Asbjornson sold 11,022 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.41, for a total value of $963,433.02. Following the sale, the director now owns 5,135 shares in the company, valued at approximately $448,850.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:AAON opened at $86.67 on Friday. AAON, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.24 and a fifty-two week high of $96.34. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.42. The company has a market capitalization of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 40.31 and a beta of 0.80.

AAON (NASDAQ:AAON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The construction company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $313.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $283.77 million. AAON had a net margin of 15.60% and a return on equity of 26.08%. AAON’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that AAON, Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 7th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. AAON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.88%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in AAON by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,278,855 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $641,267,000 after purchasing an additional 61,544 shares in the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AAON by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,354,242 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $247,778,000 after acquiring an additional 25,178 shares in the last quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of AAON by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,702,641 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $125,774,000 after acquiring an additional 13,864 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in AAON by 1.6% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,568,746 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $136,857,000 after acquiring an additional 24,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its holdings in AAON by 106.3% in the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,089,070 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $95,010,000 after purchasing an additional 561,195 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.81% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on AAON from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on shares of AAON in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of AAON from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of AAON in a research note on Monday, April 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Baird R W raised AAON to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AAON has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.00.

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

