Insider Buying: MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN) SVP Buys $25,161.15 in Stock

MultiPlan Co. (NYSE:MPLN – Get Free Report) SVP William B. Mintz purchased 81,165 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $0.31 per share, for a total transaction of $25,161.15. Following the completion of the acquisition, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,009,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $623,018.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

MultiPlan Trading Down 8.7 %

NYSE MPLN opened at $0.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $164.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.26 and a beta of 0.56. MultiPlan Co. has a twelve month low of $0.26 and a twelve month high of $2.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.39 and its 200 day moving average is $0.68.

Get MultiPlan alerts:

MultiPlan (NYSE:MPLN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $233.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.59 million. MultiPlan had a negative return on equity of 7.54% and a negative net margin of 122.73%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MultiPlan Co. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1.00 target price (down previously from $2.00) on shares of MultiPlan in a research report on Wednesday.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MPLN

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MultiPlan

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MultiPlan by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,522,486 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,272,000 after purchasing an additional 482,944 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in MultiPlan by 98.8% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 1,550,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 770,826 shares during the last quarter. Atalaya Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in MultiPlan by 16.6% during the 4th quarter. Atalaya Capital Management LP now owns 1,755,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,528,000 after buying an additional 250,000 shares during the period. Fore Capital LLC acquired a new position in MultiPlan during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of MultiPlan by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 407,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 66,172 shares during the last quarter. 87.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MultiPlan

(Get Free Report)

MultiPlan Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides data analytics and technology-enabled cost management, payment, and revenue integrity solutions to the healthcare industry in the United States. The company offers analytics-based services that reduce medical costs, through data-driven algorithms and insights that detect claims over-charges and negotiate or recommend reimbursement; and network-based services that provide contracted discounts with healthcare providers, as well as outsourced network development and management services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for MultiPlan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MultiPlan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.