Insider Buying: Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC) Director Purchases 1,608 Shares of Stock

Hercules Capital, Inc. (NYSE:HTGC – Get Free Report) Director Nikos Theodosopoulos bought 1,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.03 per share, with a total value of $28,992.24. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,202.39. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Hercules Capital Stock Up 1.1 %

HTGC stock opened at $18.65 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.11. The company has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 2.47. Hercules Capital, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.02 and a 12 month high of $21.78.

Hercules Capital (NYSE:HTGC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The business had revenue of $125.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $124.99 million. Hercules Capital had a net margin of 57.82% and a return on equity of 18.22%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Hercules Capital, Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Hercules Capital Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 13th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 13th. Hercules Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.73%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HTGC. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Hercules Capital from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Hercules Capital from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Hercules Capital from $22.00 to $22.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Hercules Capital from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Hercules Capital

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in HTGC. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 51.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 71,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,184,000 after purchasing an additional 24,221 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hercules Capital by 1,567.0% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,345,736 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,433,000 after purchasing an additional 1,265,008 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Hercules Capital in the 4th quarter valued at $250,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Hercules Capital during the fourth quarter worth $613,000. Finally, Graypoint LLC raised its position in Hercules Capital by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 129,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,166,000 after acquiring an additional 3,851 shares during the period. 19.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hercules Capital Company Profile

Hercules Capital, Inc is a business development company. The firm specializing in providing venture debt, debt, senior secured loans, and growth capital to privately held venture capital-backed companies at all stages of development from startups to expansion stage including select publicly listed companies and select special opportunity lower middle market companies that require additional capital to fund acquisitions, recapitalizations and refinancing and established-stage companies.

Featured Stories

