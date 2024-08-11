Insider Buying: BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Major Shareholder Acquires $583,125.85 in Stock

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 83,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.95 per share, for a total transaction of $583,125.85. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 54,393,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $378,031,801.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 5th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 13,283 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.83 per share, for a total transaction of $90,722.89.

On Thursday, August 1st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 400 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.30 per share, for a total transaction of $2,920.00.

On Monday, July 29th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 27,528 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.25 per share, for a total transaction of $199,578.00.

On Friday, July 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 4,902 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.24 per share, for a total transaction of $35,490.48.

On Wednesday, July 24th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 116,570 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.30 per share, for a total transaction of $850,961.00.

On Monday, July 22nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 20,254 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.35 per share, for a total transaction of $148,866.90.

On Friday, July 19th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 33,447 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.26 per share, for a total transaction of $242,825.22.

On Wednesday, July 17th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 34,572 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.38 per share, for a total transaction of $255,141.36.

On Monday, July 15th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 382,948 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.49 per share, for a total transaction of $2,868,280.52.

On Friday, July 12th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 113,116 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.45 per share, for a total transaction of $842,714.20.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Stock Performance

Shares of BIGZ stock opened at $7.09 on Friday. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust has a 12 month low of $6.21 and a 12 month high of $8.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.55.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Cuts Dividend

Institutional Trading of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.088 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 15th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Skyline Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $98,000.

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Company Profile

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is based in United States.

