Insider Buying: BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ) Major Shareholder Acquires $583,125.85 in Stock

BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust (NYSE:BIGZ – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 83,903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.95 per share, for a total transaction of $583,125.85. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 54,393,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $378,031,801.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.
Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, August 5th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 13,283 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.83 per share, for a total transaction of $90,722.89.
- On Thursday, August 1st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 400 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.30 per share, for a total transaction of $2,920.00.
- On Monday, July 29th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 27,528 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.25 per share, for a total transaction of $199,578.00.
- On Friday, July 26th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 4,902 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.24 per share, for a total transaction of $35,490.48.
- On Wednesday, July 24th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 116,570 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.30 per share, for a total transaction of $850,961.00.
- On Monday, July 22nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 20,254 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.35 per share, for a total transaction of $148,866.90.
- On Friday, July 19th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 33,447 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.26 per share, for a total transaction of $242,825.22.
- On Wednesday, July 17th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 34,572 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.38 per share, for a total transaction of $255,141.36.
- On Monday, July 15th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 382,948 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.49 per share, for a total transaction of $2,868,280.52.
- On Friday, July 12th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 113,116 shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.45 per share, for a total transaction of $842,714.20.
BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Stock Performance
Shares of BIGZ stock opened at $7.09 on Friday. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust has a 12 month low of $6.21 and a 12 month high of $8.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.55.
BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Cuts Dividend
Institutional Trading of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Skyline Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $98,000.
BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust Company Profile
BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is a mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc and managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. BlackRock Innovation and Growth Term Trust is based in United States.
