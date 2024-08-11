Insider Buying: Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC) Director Acquires $270,500.00 in Stock

Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC – Get Free Report) Director Jeffrey Scott Stein purchased 25,000 shares of Ambac Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.82 per share, with a total value of $270,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $378,700. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.
Ambac Financial Group Trading Up 5.7 %
NYSE AMBC opened at $11.18 on Friday. Ambac Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.12 and a 12 month high of $18.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.78. The stock has a market cap of $505.62 million, a PE ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42.
Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $105.00 million during the quarter. Ambac Financial Group had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 10.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ambac Financial Group, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ambac Financial Group
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMBC. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ambac Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of Ambac Financial Group from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMBC
About Ambac Financial Group
Ambac Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial services holding company. It operates three businesses: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Insurance Distribution, and Legacy Financial Guarantee (LFG) Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance business provides specialty property and casualty program insurance with a focus commercial and personal liability risks.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Ambac Financial Group
- Stock Trading Terms – Stock Terms Every Investor Needs to Know
- Cassava Sciences: A Hot Stock to Trade, Invest, or Avoid?
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/5 – 8/9
- 3 Must-Buy Warren Buffett Stocks for Volatile Times
- The Cannabis Sector: Profitability Takes Center Stage
Receive News & Ratings for Ambac Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambac Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.