Insider Buying: Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC) Director Acquires $270,500.00 in Stock

Ambac Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMBC – Get Free Report) Director Jeffrey Scott Stein purchased 25,000 shares of Ambac Financial Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.82 per share, with a total value of $270,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $378,700. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Ambac Financial Group Trading Up 5.7 %

NYSE AMBC opened at $11.18 on Friday. Ambac Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.12 and a 12 month high of $18.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $12.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.78. The stock has a market cap of $505.62 million, a PE ratio of 8.53 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42.

Ambac Financial Group (NYSE:AMBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $105.00 million during the quarter. Ambac Financial Group had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 10.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Ambac Financial Group, Inc. will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMBC. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Ambac Financial Group by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,952,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,857,000 after acquiring an additional 87,077 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Ambac Financial Group by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 797,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,219,000 after buying an additional 127,145 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp increased its stake in Ambac Financial Group by 26.1% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 49,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 10,336 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Ambac Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $817,000. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Ambac Financial Group during the second quarter worth about $218,000. 84.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMBC. StockNews.com lowered shares of Ambac Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. Compass Point lifted their price target on shares of Ambac Financial Group from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th.

Ambac Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial services holding company. It operates three businesses: Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance, Insurance Distribution, and Legacy Financial Guarantee (LFG) Insurance. The Specialty Property and Casualty Insurance business provides specialty property and casualty program insurance with a focus commercial and personal liability risks.

