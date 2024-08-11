Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) Price Target Cut to $8.00

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Get Free Report) had its price target reduced by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $11.00 to $8.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “sector perform” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 5.21% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on INO. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.00.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

NASDAQ INO traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.44. 470,920 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 443,908. The firm has a market cap of $218.69 million, a PE ratio of -2.63 and a beta of 0.89. Inovio Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.89 and a 52-week high of $14.75. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.84.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.04). Inovio Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 88.13% and a negative net margin of 16,238.91%. The company had revenue of $0.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.10 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.56) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Inovio Pharmaceuticals will post -4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 115,361 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 6,148 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Inovio Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth approximately $88,000. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 62.2% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 31,565 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 12,100 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Group lifted its stake in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Keystone Financial Group now owns 122,737 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 12,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Inovio Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $184,000. Institutional investors own 26.79% of the company’s stock.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of DNA medicines to treat and protect people from diseases associated with human papillomavirus (HPV), cancer, and infectious diseases. Its DNA medicines platform uses precisely designed SynCon that identify and optimize the DNA sequence of the target antigen, as well as CELLECTRA smart devices technology that facilitates delivery of the DNA plasmids.

