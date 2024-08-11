Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Free Report) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a buy rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Infinera in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Infinera from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Rosenblatt Securities cut Infinera from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $6.65 in a research note on Monday, August 5th. B. Riley lowered their target price on Infinera from $9.00 to $6.65 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded Infinera to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $7.09.

Infinera Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:INFN traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.63. 5,428,214 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,123,209. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.38. Infinera has a one year low of $2.82 and a one year high of $6.62. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of -16.56 and a beta of 1.64.

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $342.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.71 million. Infinera had a negative return on equity of 27.68% and a negative net margin of 5.11%. Infinera’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Infinera will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SageView Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Infinera in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Partners Capital Investment Group LLP purchased a new position in Infinera during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Worth Venture Partners LLC purchased a new position in Infinera during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in Infinera during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Infinera during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. 97.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Infinera Corporation provides optical transport networking equipment, software, and services worldwide. The company's product portfolio includes Infinera Groove series for modular and sled-based platforms to support a various transport network applications; Infinera 7300 series, an SDN-ready coherent optical transport system; Infinera FlexILS open optical line system that connects various Infinera and third-party terminal equipment platforms over long-distance fiber optic cable providing switching, multiplexing, amplification, and management channels; and Infinera 7090 and 7100 series for transport platforms.

