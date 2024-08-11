Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.22 EPS

Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.22, Briefing.com reports. Immunocore had a negative net margin of 22.60% and a negative return on equity of 16.54%. The firm had revenue of $75.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $74.58 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.37) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Immunocore Trading Down 1.9 %

Immunocore stock traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.20. The company had a trading volume of 264,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 590,966. The firm has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.49 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 5.94 and a current ratio of 5.96. Immunocore has a 1 year low of $33.04 and a 1 year high of $76.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $38.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on IMCR shares. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Immunocore from $92.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. SVB Leerink started coverage on shares of Immunocore in a report on Monday, April 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Immunocore in a report on Wednesday, June 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their target price on shares of Immunocore from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on shares of Immunocore in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Immunocore presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.83.

About Immunocore

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. It also develops other programs for oncology, including tebentafusp that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial to treat advanced cutaneous melanoma.

