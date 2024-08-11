Illumina’s (ILMN) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $242.00 price target on the life sciences company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Illumina from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Illumina in a report on Sunday, June 30th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Stephens restated an overweight rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Illumina in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Scotiabank cut their target price on shares of Illumina from $185.00 to $176.00 and set a sector outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 6th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Illumina from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $151.57.

Illumina Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ILMN traded down $3.14 on Wednesday, reaching $123.56. 1,860,377 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,122,721. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $19.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.16 and a beta of 1.15. Illumina has a 52 week low of $89.00 and a 52 week high of $195.64. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.03.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 28.71% and a positive return on equity of 2.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Illumina will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Illumina

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 22.6% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 8,576 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after buying an additional 1,582 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 756 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 210.5% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 48,194 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $6,711,000 after buying an additional 32,672 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 238.1% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,844 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $4,434,000 after buying an additional 22,425 shares during the period. Finally, RFG Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Illumina by 41.0% during the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 3,267 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $455,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

