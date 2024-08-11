Ignite Planners LLC Sells 92 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Ignite Planners LLC lowered its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,337 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 92 shares during the quarter. Ignite Planners LLC’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA increased its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Roffman Miller Associates Inc. PA now owns 155,740 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $46,179,000 after acquiring an additional 2,546 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,286,000. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Main Street Research LLC boosted its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Main Street Research LLC now owns 20,975 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $6,219,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Choreo LLC grew its stake in McDonald’s by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 23,244 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $6,892,000 after buying an additional 4,190 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.29% of the company’s stock.

Get McDonald's alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on MCD. Bank of America cut their price target on McDonald’s from $288.00 to $278.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Guggenheim upped their price target on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $357.00 to $342.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, TD Cowen cut shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $285.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $303.00.

Insider Activity at McDonald’s

In other news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total value of $291,377.87. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,209,734.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other McDonald’s news, EVP Marion K. Gross sold 1,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.26, for a total value of $371,893.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,560 shares in the company, valued at $387,285.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 1,099 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.13, for a total value of $291,377.87. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,209,734.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 4,794 shares of company stock worth $1,234,491 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

McDonald’s Trading Down 1.2 %

MCD stock traded down $3.28 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $267.91. The company had a trading volume of 2,664,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,596,416. The stock has a market cap of $193.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.74, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.71. McDonald’s Co. has a 52 week low of $243.53 and a 52 week high of $302.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $257.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $271.81.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The fast-food giant reported $2.97 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.07 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $6.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.62 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 32.25% and a negative return on equity of 178.92%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.17 earnings per share. Analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 11.71 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $1.67 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $6.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.49%. McDonald’s’s payout ratio is presently 56.71%.

About McDonald’s

(Free Report)

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises restaurants under the McDonald's brand in the United States and internationally. It offers food and beverages, including hamburgers and cheeseburgers, various chicken sandwiches, fries, shakes, desserts, sundaes, cookies, pies, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages; and full or limited breakfast, as well as sells various other products during limited-time promotions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for McDonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McDonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.